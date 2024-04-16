Jubahib: 300 cops to serve suspension order too much

"Mga kababayan ko, mga taga-Davao del Norte, ang tanong ko po: Ako po ba ay isang public enemy number one? Ako bay terorista? Ako bay isang most wanted person na dalahan nila ng 300 police officers?" Jubahib said in a video message aired during the Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City on Sunday evening, April 14.

The suspended governor questioned the suspension order issued by the Office of the President (OP), claiming that he was not given the opportunity to explain his side.

"Hindi man lang ako binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagsalita o kausapin man lang para mapakinggan ang aking side para magkaroon ng patas na desisyon ang Office of the President and DILG [Department of Interior and Local Government]," he said.

The OP recently ordered the 60-day suspension of Jubahib, which stemmed from a complaint dated November 24, 2022 filed by Board Member Orly Amit for grave abuse of authority and oppression in connection with last year’s barangay elections.

He said Amit's complaint was already settled when the latter's government-issued vehicle borrowed by the Provincial Engineer's Office was returned after 17 days. The official said this cannot be grounds for "abuse of authority."

Jubahib called the suspension "power tripping" and "political harrassment."

The governor said this started when he complained in Congress about the inefficient service of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco). The bill, which would have replaced Nordeco as the main power provider, was vetoed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in 2022.

Jubahib also cited his participation in the Senate hearing on the alleged “ayuda scam” where the office of Vice Governor De Carlo "Oyo" Uy and Second District Representative Alan Dujali were linked to a scheme of illegally using cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

It was also revealed that the program funds from the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) were used by several politicians and high-ranking employees in the two provinces to fund their electoral campaign for the Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) last October 2023.

Jubahib said beneficiaries who were supposed to receive P5,000 from the AICS would only bring home P1,000.

He also claimed that the P10,000 cash assistance from DSWD, to be given to the couples included in the "Kasalan ng Bayan" in Tagum City, was slashed to P3,000.

The governor also cited opposition to the People's Initiative (PI) drive, where residents who signed the PI form allegedly received an "ayuda."

Jubahib also confirmed the statement of former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez that two individuals allegedly representing Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr. visited the provincial capitol and persuaded the governor to call off the rally, citing potential embarrassment for Lagdameo as SAP of the Davao del Norte.

The governor said he did not meet Lagdameo in a restaurant as he had to attend to the needs of the people.

"Medyo alanganin ako kaya di ako pumunta," he said.

Jubahib was a no-show at the rally but his video message was played before the event capped off.

The event was attended by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Rep. Alvarez, and former president Rodrigo Duterte, who all threw their support to the suspended governor.

Uy, meanwhile, belied the allegations of Jubahib. He even led the monitoring of the event, where he augmented security forces and medical responding personnel to ensure the orderliness of the event.

Marcos said that the suspension order issued to Jubahib followed due process. RGL

