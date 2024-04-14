Suspension not due to Maisug prayer rally

This is in response to the statement of former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez.

Alvarez, during a press conference on Thursday, April 11 in Davao City, that two individuals allegedly representing Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr. visited the provincial capitol and persuaded the governor to call off the rally, citing potential embarrassment for Lagdameo as SAP of the Davao del Norte.

"Ang sulti niya ayaw na ipadayon tungod kay maulawan daw siya kay siya ang SAP [He (Lagdameo) said don’t push through with the rally because he might be put to shame as he was the SAP] ," the awmaker said.

Quoting Jubahib, Alvarez said that halting the rally would not be possible as the former already committed to hosting the rally at the sports complex of Davao del Norte.

"Sabi niya, nag-commit ako ng 100,000 participants ng rally dahil nga ang mga mayors ng Davao del Norte, kanya-kanya may committment sila kung ilan ang dadalhin nilang participants (He said, I commited around 100,000 participants of the rally because there are mayors in Davao del Norte, they have committed respective numbers of participants)," he said.

He added that Lagdameo arrived in Tagum the following day and called for a meeting, but Jubahib did not attend.

According to Alvarez, the governor did not meet Lagdameo in a restaurant as he had to attend to the needs of the people.

This allegedly made the SAP angry and feel disrespected by Jubahib and decided to replace the governor or put him under suspension, Alvarez said, followed by the order.

"Sinabi nila, okey, kung hindi natin makumbinsi si governor, eh di palitan natin ang governor. Pwede nating suspendihin. Ginawan nila ng paraan kahit walang basehan. Binigyan ng order of suspension si governor (They said, okay if we can’t convince the mayor to cancel the rally then let’s chang the governor. We can suspend him. They made a way to suspend Jubahib even if there are no basis. Governor was given an order to be suspended), Alvarez said.

The lawmaker said he was disappointed with the order, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, a former chief justice.