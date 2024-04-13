Amit refutes claims of ‘Kuya Gov’ Jubahib

He said that around August 23, 2023, Jubahib received the order from the Office of the President. On September 4, 2023, Jubahib sent a letter to the Office of the President asking for an extension to file an answer until September 22, 2023. However, Jubahib was unable to provide an answer and again asked for an extension to October 7, 2023. Then, by October 9, 2023, he replied to the complaint.

“Tataw kaayo nga ang due process nidagan ug dili tinuod nga si governor wala nasayod niining kasuha kay katulo man siya nagsulat didto sa Office of the President (It is evident that due process was followed and it is not true that the governor is not aware of this case since he sent three letters to the Office of the President),” he said.

Amit clarified that there is still no verdict in the case he filed against Jubahib, and the investigation is still ongoing. Hence, the Office of the President imposed a preventive suspension. He stressed that Jubahib was not removed from his post but was just penalized for his actions.

Way back in 2022, Jubahib took Amit’s government-issued car, wherein Amit shared that among all the board members, he was the one who needed it most, especially since he resides in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

“Sa tanang board member ako lang pod ang iyang gikuhaan ug sakyanan. Mao na ang nahitabo tung 2022 (Among all the board members I was the only one whose car was taken. That is what happened in 2022),” he said.

He expressed that he filed a case against Jubahib only because he took his government-issued car and that the vice governor is the primary person responsible for the cars in the legislative department, as stipulated in the local government code. By November 24, 2022, he had filed a case against Jubahib with the Office of the President.

“I believe kani imong order nga iuli ang gobyerno nga vehicle nga na-assign kanako, bag-o pa to na assign kanako, usa kini ka abuse of authority ug dili kini maayo nga ehemplo (I believe this order [from Jubahib] to return the government issued car that was assigned to me, it was newly assigned to me, it is an abuse of authority and it is not a good example),” he said in his letter to Jubahib.

By April 11, 2024, a 60-day preventive suspension order against Jubahib was served by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). It was based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100 filed by Amit, alleging Jubahib of committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."

Preventive suspension is a way that persons in authority temporarily remove a person from their post while an investigation on misconduct is ongoing. RGP

