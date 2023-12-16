Experience CLEARer vision at Borough Lasik Center-Davao

GIVE yourself a treat and celebrate the Holidays with CLEARer eyesight with Borough Lasik Center-Davao (BLC-Davao) as it offers Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive (CLEAR) Laser Vision Correction procedure by Ziemer.
On Monday, December 4, 2023, Borough Lasik Center proudly introduced its latest laser eye surgery procedure in Mindanao, the CLEAR Laser Vision Correction, powered by Ziemer's FEMTO Z8.
Dubbed the premier eye surgery clinic, Borough Lasik Center is the first and only group of clinics in the Philippines that offers CLEAR Laser Vision Correction.
CLEAR is the latest eye refractive procedure for vision correction. What sets it apart from the Z-Lasik procedure is its minimally invasive feature with a keyhole incision of only 3mm. Both procedures are bladeless, painless, have 24-48 hours vision recovery, and provide gentle procedures that take less than 10 minutes per eye for vision correction.
The first ever CLEAR procedure in Mindanao took place at BLC-Davao, headed by Dr. Ches Heredia, the first CLEAR-certified surgeon in the Philippines.
Designed to correct eye conditions like Myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism, CLEAR at BLC-Davao is the best choice for you if you are struggling with poor eyesight.
Is CLEAR safe?
Expect a gentle and safe treatment with CLEAR's low laser energy and advanced scan patterns. Certified by the EU Declaration of Conformity (CE mark), CLEAR uses low laser energy to correct vision and meets the EU safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.
Its flapless and bladeless procedure features ensure that nerves will be less affected as the upper layers of the cornea are minimally disturbed.
Compared to other laser eye surgeries, the CLEAR procedure is done by a single laser called Ziemer FEMTO Z8, the most advanced laser technology for refractive eye surgery.
This cutting-edge technology allows faster procedures providing more comfort and convenience during the surgery.
Transform your vision into a CLEARer version with Borough Lasik Center-Davao. DSCA