Davao

LTO-Davao: Boycott erring taxi drivers

LTO-Davao regional director urges commuters to reject fixed cab fare demands
The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.DCPO-TEU

AN official from the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) urged the public to avoid patronizing taxi drivers who do not use their meters.

Eleanor Calderon, regional director of LTO-Davao, bared this during the AFP-PNP press forum at The Royal Mandaya on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2024. 

“Mao nang muhangyo lang ta sa mga pasahero nga ug muingon gani ang driver nga kontrata lang ta ma’am gikan diri padulong didto P150 then please manghangyo ko sa publiko ayaw mo sugot (We encourage all commuters not to agree if a driver insists on a fixed price, such as saying 'from here to there is P150),” she said.

She said that taxi drivers are granted a franchise with the condition that they use their meters. She advised commuters to insist on metered fares if a driver demands a fixed rate.

“Ug dili musugot, pwede mo muhawa sa taxi i-report dayun ninyu sa LTFRB, report ba ninyu sa LTO (If the driver refuses, you can exit the taxi and report the incident to the LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board], or report it to LTO),” she said.

The director said that these practices persist because commuters continue to patronize such drivers; if no one uses their services, they will stop breaking the law. 

“Sa mga operators, please check your drivers kay remember naa pod baya tay rule dira nga ang sala sa inyong mga drivers mahimo pod baya sala sa operator (To taxi operators, please monitor your drivers because remember that if a driver makes a mistake, it reflects on the operator as well),” she added.

She also said that operators should always instruct their drivers to use meters to avoid penalties of at least P5,000 for franchise violations.

The issue of taxi drivers not using meters was highlighted by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who shared a passenger complaint on his Facebook account about a high fare rate demanded by a taxi driver in Davao City. 

The LTFRB-Davao has already addressed this issue with the operator and driver. RGP


Related stories:

The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
Davao City Mayor Duterte warns drivers over cab fare abuses
The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
Cab company apologizes over Davao City taxi incident
The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
Efforts intensified vs airport taxi fraud
The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
Davao City Mayor Duterte warns drivers over cab fare abuses
taxi drivers
drivers
transportation
taxi
Land Transportation Office
Sebastian Duterte
Fare
Davao International Airport
Francisco Bangoy International Airport
Baste Duterte
Davao City
Abuses
Davao airport
LTO-Davao
operators
overcharging taxi drivers
concerned citizens
cab fare
cab fare abuses

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph