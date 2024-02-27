Mar 8, special non-working holiday in Davao de Oro

Lucas P. Bersamin, executive secretary, signed the Proclamation No. 481 Series of 2024 on February 22, 2024, on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the Province of Davao de Oro be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," the Proclamation said.

Foundation events

Lara Zaphire Kristy Bermejo, Provincial Human Resource Management & Development Officer, said during the Kapihan sa PIA, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at NCCC Nabunturan, that the two-day celebration, from March 7-8, is full of activities for the people of Davao de Oro.

“Meaningful man gyud ang tanan labi na nang mga contest-contest pero ato sa nang i-forego karon kay maghatag sa ta og primarily atoang serbisyo (All of the activities are meaningful, particularly the contests but let us just forego this because our priority is providing primary services),” she said.

The fifth provincial free legal aid service day will be on March 7, 2024, at the activity hall. The province will also have a one-stop-shop where all the services from the national government offices, such as the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Pag-Ibig, and Bureau of Internal Revenue, will be provided to the residents of Davao de Oro.

Aside from the free legal service, there will also be Al’law ng Kalumunan for the six Indigenous Communities (ICs) in the province on March 7, which will then be followed by a small program and the provincial report of the governor.

She said that the province would prioritize the needs of the people since it recently experienced several disasters caused by the shear line, the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA), and the massive landslide incident in Barangay Masara. RGP

