Mayor Baste not keen on running for national post

In an interview on Boss DaDa TV YouTube channel uploaded on Monday, March 11, the youngest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte categorically denied that he intends to run for a higher post despite the appeal of some supporters following his statement during the Prayer Rally against People's Initiative (PI) in Davao City on January 28.

"Hindi siguro. Wala. For now wala (Not for now. I have no intention)," Duterte said.

The mayor said that having an office in Manila is too far away from his hometown, which would be a hassle to bring his family there.

"Malayo. Di ko lang gusto. Okay naman ako sa Davao [City]. Ayoko nang malaking sakit sa ulo. Dito na lang ako (It’s very far. I don’t feel like running for any position. I am OK with serving Davao City. Also, I don’t want to add up the things I need to think of. I’d rather stay here)," he said.

He added that he could provide further improvement for the city.

He specifically declined to run for the Senate, saying that he would only be arguing in the Senate.

The mayor emphasized the critical role of being a senator.

"Malaki ang scope ng pagiging senator. Tapos isipin mo 'yung amount ng time na ibibigay mo... Wala. Serious matter 'yun (Being a senator has a huge scope of responsibility. Also you have to allot a huge amount of time for your job… I won’t accept it. It’s a very serious matter)," he said.

Duterte shared that he also has a lot of things on his plate while serving as city mayor.

He said there are other individuals qualified for the position, which requires a commitment to serve and speak for the truth.

He recently expressed his dissatisfaction with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during his speech on January 28, as he called on him to resign.

The mayor also criticized the administration for prioritizing politics over the well-being of the people and accused them of befriending enemies of the previous administration, citing the resumption of peace talks with insurgents as an example.

During a prayer rally in Cebu, the young mayor of Davao City called the campaign promise of Marcos to bring down the price of rice to P20 per kilo the “greatest scam.”

He also took a swipe at House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos’ cousin, saying the speaker is “isog” (brave) about his political moves only because his cousin is the incumbent president.

This resulted in him receiving a letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for his "disturbing and vulgar" remarks.

Duterte admitted that his comments during the rally, which was in opposition to the ongoing people's initiative allegedly being pushed by the allies of Marcos, were "disturbing and vulgar" but he is firm in his stance, saying he is just expressing his sentiments.

Meanwhile, Duterte said in the vlog that he is not afraid of voicing out his sentiments, even if it means losing his position. RGL

