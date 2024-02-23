MGB-Davao urges residents in Mt. Diwata to relocate Asap

The MGB-Geohazards Mapping and Assessment Team (GMAT) has conducted several landslide hazard assessments in Mt. Diwalwal, where they found out that the majority of the puroks are classified as "very high landslide susceptibility" and "debris flow accumulation zone."

"Immediate relocation of settlements in puroks within critical areas in the barangay should be programmed by the barangay, municipal, and provincial LGU [local government unit] as soon as possible," MGB-Davao said in its landslide threat advisory issued on Thursday, February 22.

Puroks 14, 15, 16, and 17 were declared "very highly susceptible" while Purok 22 is under a "debris flow accumulation zone." MGB said a massive landslide has been delineated since 2018 and has been reported to be continuously progressing.

"The landslide threat in Barangay Mt. Diwata is still accounted as very high in landslide susceptibility occurrence," the advisory states.

"Hence, to ensure long-term solution to the geohazard threat, immediate relocation of the communities exposed to the hazard should be done as stated on previous 2018 and 2022 assessments by this Office [MGB-Davao]," it added.

The bureau also urged the declaration of "no habitation zones" in areas delineated as susceptible to landslide and floods and in areas declared as debris accumulation zones.

MGB-Davao added that appropriate slope stability protections and erosion controls including retaining walls, soil nails, wire mesh or nets, ripraps, and gabions must be established to mitigate impending ground movement and prevent further damages.

The agency said the area's natural susceptibility to natural hazards was "exacerbated by poor mining practices and unregulated development activities", including hydraulic mining.

"As previously recommended by MGB, this should be discontinued immediately as they pose an immediate threat to structures and lives immediately downstream where they are conducted," MGB-Davao said.

On the same day, a landslide occurred along Road 2000 in Barangay Mt. Diwata, where all types of vehicles were not allowed to pass through.