Missing infant not kidnapping: DCPO

CONTRARY to initial reports, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) clarified that the case involving the two-year-old infant reported missing on February 17 will not be labeled as a "kidnapping" incident.

According to DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, the child's mother entrusted the baby to an unidentified woman at Centennial Park, San Pedro Street, while she went to buy a mineral bottle nearby.

Upon her return, she found both the child and the woman gone.

“Dili na siya kidnapping no kay wala man siyay ingon nga naa diraa ang bata nga gikalit ra siya og kuha, ang ginikanan mismo maoy nag bilin saiyaha sa bata. Gisibat lang niya, so nagpasalamat ta nga naa ra ang bata nga nakita rapud (It's not considered kidnapping because there was no indication that the child was forcibly taken; the mother herself entrusted the child to the woman. She just took off with the child, so we're thankful that the child was quickly found)," DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said during the AFP-PNP press forum, Wednesday morning, February 21.

The baby was later found by two individuals walking along the sidewalk of Metro Circle, Barangay 2-A, on February 20.

The San Pedro Police Station and the parents were promptly informed.

The whereabouts of the suspect are currently unknown.

The DCPO urges establishments to comply with "The Amended Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance of Davao City," emphasizing its vital role in identifying and monitoring crimes.

“Naa tay nakuha na CCTV pero dili kaayo siya ingon na klaro, dili ingon nga walay CCTV nga nakuha nga footage during sa incident but, then naga hangyo gyud mi no nga naa naman tay balaod ana diri sa atoang ordinance diria sa atoang siyudad sa Davao i-follow lang nato especially sa mga business establishment owners (We have obtained CCTV footage, but it's not very clear. It's not like there was no CCTV footage captured during the incident, but we are appealing for compliance with our city ordinance here in Davao. We ask especially the business establishment owners to follow it),” the official added. DEF



