MUPH 2024 Davao’s Pelayo, Yulo gear for national costume competition

AS THE excitement of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 builds in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, fans are eagerly anticipating the national costume competition scheduled for Sunday, April 28.
Davao representatives Maria Isabel Pelayo and Johanna Puyod Yulo shared a preview of their national costume designs and the surprises they have in store for the preliminaries and finals.
This year's national costume competition celebrates the theme of flora and fauna, highlighting the diverse biodiversity of the participating regions.
Pelayo, representing Davao City, revealed that her national costume will showcase the city's iconic flower and animal, crafted by Dabawenyo designer Mark Sayad.
She said that her national costume and other outfits carry significant meaning, not just for herself, but also for the Davao community. Her preliminary gown symbolizes her advocacy, while her final gown pays homage to her hometown.
“I'm excited honestly, I was very hands-on with this, I gave the designer the idea of what I wanted to show, what meaning I wanted to portray and I am really just excited about what they did or how they transformed that vision of mine into a reality,” Pelayo added.
Meanwhile, Davao Region's representative, Yulo, explained that her national costume depicts blooming flowers, representing various parts of the region. Its uniqueness lies in being created by a Mindanaoan designer.
Yulo expressed her pride in wearing these outfits, honoring Davao Region's rich culture and supporting local craftspeople.
In addition to her advocacy against violence against women (VAWC), Yulo promotes Davao's unique products, including weaving, which is cherished by Mindanaoans.
“I hope that the next generation will continue these crafts. Crafting is a true passion, and not everyone possesses the gift to create in this way,” Yulo added.
