MUPH 2024 Davao’s Pelayo, Yulo gear for national costume competition

AS THE excitement of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 builds in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, fans are eagerly anticipating the national costume competition scheduled for Sunday, April 28.

Davao representatives Maria Isabel Pelayo and Johanna Puyod Yulo shared a preview of their national costume designs and the surprises they have in store for the preliminaries and finals.

This year's national costume competition celebrates the theme of flora and fauna, highlighting the diverse biodiversity of the participating regions.