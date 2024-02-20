NBI-Davao seizes illegal ‘butane’

THE National Bureau of Investigation - Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) seized around 900 illegally refilled LPG canisters commonly known in the market as “butane” during a buy-bust operation at the Bankerohan Public Market in Davao City on Monday morning, February 19, 2024.

However, only two of the four monitored sidewalk establishments or banketas were intercepted.

Each small gas cylinder ranges from P100 to P200.

In a press conference on February 20, an official of the NBI-Semro revealed that they have received several complaints from RuFrance LPG, a Cebu-based multigas corporation, over the illegal business in the area.

“We confirmed and verified the information that indeed, there is a rampant illegal selling of the RuFrance product along the sideways of Bankerohan,” NBI agent Juhary Guro said.

However, according to the official, they have already successfully conducted successive operations for the same concern since February 6.

“February 6, dumating at na-file yung case sa office. Right after that, agent Leaño Jr. conducted at least two successive operations and this is the third time (The case came and was filed in the office last February 6. Right after that, agent Leaño Jr. conducted at least two successive operations and this is the third time),” Guro added.

Apprehended vendors are facing legal cases in line with the violation of the Republic Act (RA) 8293 known as the “Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines” and in relation to the Republic Act 623, Section 2 wherein any individuals are prohibited to sell, manufacture, and produce materials without the written consents from the original sources.

Violation of this section is punishable by a fine of not more than P1,000 or imprisonment of not more than one year or both. DEF

