New DCPO chief pledges technology-driven approach

THE new director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) underscored the utilization of technology to streamline their operations.

Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang, DCPO director, said this during a media interview at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024.

“Take advantage of the available technology and available resources para ang amoang trabaho is mapadali gamay and dili maglisod (We aim to leverage available technology and resources to simplify our work and ensure efficiency),” he said.

Bad-ang outlined his crime prevention and solution strategy, highlighting plans to maximize personnel deployment and foster community engagement.

He emphasized the importance of police officers communicating with community leaders to identify local issues, enabling the DCPO to recommend appropriate actions.

He said they would enhance intelligence operations and investigations to apprehend criminals effectively.

“Definitely, the police would be visible, and then we have 182 barangays lisod man na bantayan sila; that’s why the chief of police and station commanders to reach out to the barangay captains and know what is the problem in the area (Visibility of police presence is crucial, especially with 182 barangays to monitor. Our chief of police and station commanders will reach out to barangay captains to address area-specific concerns),” he said.

Regarding Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte's War on Drugs declaration, Bad-ang noted that the city's anti-drug efforts have maintained consistency since he assumed the position of city director.

He reported around 32 operations against illegal drugs in February 2024 and 30 operations as of March 26, 2024.

“Yun yung talaga ang normal natin number ng operations on illegal drugs, when you say illegal gambling and other arrests of wanted persons the same lang man din. Slight increase and, a slight decrease meaning kugihan atong tropa atong kapulisan to implement or secure Davao City (Our operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and apprehension of wanted individuals have remained relatively stable. This reflects the diligence of our police force in securing Davao City),” he said.

Bad-ang, newly appointed as DCPO director, paid a courtesy visit to the 20th city council during the 12th regular session, where he received a warm welcome from councilors representing the first, second, and third districts. He succeeded outgoing city director Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz on March 22, 2024. RGP



Related stories: