New spikes for `FrankenSpikes' owner

Just a week after clinching five gold medals in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 athletics competition with his `FrankenSpikes,' Lorenz "Soysoy" Datiles of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte received three new pairs of spike shoes from generous donors.

The 17-year-old Datiles, a 12th grader at Sto. Tomas National High School (STNHS), was all smiles in photos posted by his coach Beverly Villarino.

Datiles proudly used his first new pair of spikes in securing a silver medal in the boys' 400-meter run event of the recently concluded national invitational tryouts for the 13th Asean Schools Games (ASG) at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, beating his personal best time.

During the same tryouts, Datiles secured another silver medal in the boys' 100-meter dash, surpassing the 10.91-second qualifying standard, all while still wearing his `FrankenSpikes.'

His second pair of spikes, an Asics Metaspeed MD, was gifted by their barangay councilor Kent Dejesica, who according to Villarino, has been very supportive of the STNHS track and field team.