‘No reward’: Davao authorities say Quiboloy tipsters won’t receive rewards

DAVAO authorities have reiterated that there will be no reward for individuals providing information on Quiboloy's whereabouts, as it could disrupt his apprehension and cause issues among the co-accused.

This clarification aims to address questions from citizens and the media regarding potential rewards, despite the denial by Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao) Director Police Brigadier General Alden Delvo.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, clarified during an AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday, April 17, 2024: "Atong iklaro na walay reward sa individual na makakita kay Pastor Quiboloy. Kung naa na, magkatibuaag seguro. Mas maayo nga ing-ani nga smooth lang ang pag-conduct nato sa pagpangita kay Pastor Quiboloy (Let's be clear, there is no reward for anyone who sees Pastor Quiboloy. Offering a reward might lead to chaos. It's better for our search to proceed smoothly)."

Tuazon encouraged citizens to report any information related to Quiboloy to the authorities to assist in the search. She stated, "Any information that can help find Pastor Quiboloy and the other five needs confirmation before we act. For example, if it's about a school, we don't just rush there. We validate the information first before proceeding to the area."

Currently, the Davao Police, particularly the Calinan and Sasa Police Stations, affirmed that they will intensify their efforts through authorization and investigation to apprehend the pastor and his five associates. They were temporarily released to allow raids on properties owned by Quiboloy in Davao City, including Jose Maria College Inc. and a beachfront resort on Samal Island.

Despite exhaustive inspections by Davao intelligence units, the PRO-Davao believes Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still in Davao City, particularly in a 50-hectare property in Tamayong, Calinan, a covenant and prayer center of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) members where outsiders are prohibited.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte sarcastically challenged Davao reporters during a late-night press conference on April 11 to accompany him in the search for the sect leader. This challenge arose after local media asked if he harbored Quiboloy in their residence.

“Let me educate all of you. Ang Tamayong, malaki yan. Sa loob maraming bahay, I’m sure sa isang bahay nandyan siya (Quiboloy). Every bahay should be a different search (Let me educate all of you. Tamayong is vast. Inside, there are many houses. Make sure he is in one of them. Every house should be subjected to a separate search warrant),” he said. DEF



