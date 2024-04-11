PNP-Davao believes Quiboloy still in city

DESPITE the “exhaustive inspections” conducted by the Davao intelligence units earlier this month, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) believes Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still in Davao City, particularly in the 50-hectare properties where outsiders are prohibited from entering.

PRO-Davao regional director, Police Brigadier General Alden Delvo cited Tamayong Prayer Mountain located in the foothills of Mount Apo in Calinan District, which serves as a covenant and prayer center of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) members.

“Tamayong is 50 hectares and may lugar doon na unallowed. Sa akin, nandito siya sa Davao area, although I cannot justify it. So, need natin ng exact information on his whereabouts talaga (Tamayong is 50 hectares and there's a place there that [the outsiders are] unallowed. For me, he's here in the Davao area, although I cannot justify it. So, we really need exact information on his whereabouts),” Delvo said.

The Davao police intensified their efforts to apprehend the pastor, creating a special team to conduct raids on the properties he owned in Davao City, including a school in Davao City (Jose Maria College Inc.), and a beachfront resort on Samal Island. However, they still fail to locate the fugitive preacher.

“I didn’t say na wala sya sa tatlong areas na napuntahan, but we are still looking for him kay maybe naa lang gyud siya ani nga areas (I didn’t say that he's not in the three areas inspected, but we are still looking for him because maybe he is really in these areas),” he emphasized.

Despite having tracking equipment, the NBI was unable to locate Quiboloy as he had not been using electronic devices like cell phones and laptops.

Delvo further said that the law enforcement agencies in Davao City assisted the Senate's Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) to implement the arrest order.

“They are here in Davao handing the order of arrest for contempt with the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG),” Delvo said.

He added that the authorities are hoping that Quiboloy’s legal counsels would be able to convince to turn himself peacefully and face the child abuse and sexual abuse cases in the court. DEF



