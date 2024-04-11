Osaa personally hands docus for Quiboloy’s arrest to Davao security team

THE Senate’s Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (Osaa) personally handed out the transmittal of the arrest order against the fugitive religious leader and founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on April 9, 2024.

This, after Osaa asked the police authorities in Davao City to help them execute the legal actions last April 2.

The upper chamber team originally arrived in Davao City on April 8 and immediately held a meeting with the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) to request the agency’s full cooperation to capture the “fugitive from justice”, despite the failure to serve his warrant due to his undetermined location.

“The warrant hasn’t been served yet due to a lack of confirmed sightings of Pastor Quiboloy. However, the Senate warrant is already in the possession of the PNP-PRO [Davao],” NBI-Davao regional director lawyer Archie Albao confirmed in a media interview prior to the arrival of Osaa’s officials.

In an interview with PRO-Davao spokesperson, Catherine Dela Rey said that all steps needed for assistance in arresting Quiboloy will be made.

“Sa meeting, pagahisgutan ang mga mahitabo para hapsay ang pag-aresto kay Quiboloy. Sa karon, ang atoang team together with them [Osaa] is ready for possible arrest once ma-locate na namo ang whereabouts niya” Dela Rey said.

(During the meeting, we will discuss the proceedings to ensure the smooth arrest of Quiboloy. As of now, our team, together with them [Osaa], is ready for a possible arrest once we locate his whereabouts).

Present during the meeting were Osaa directors Manny Parlade, Gil Valdez, PRO-Davao Regional Director Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo, National Bureau of Investigation-Davao (NBI-Davao) regional director lawyer Archie Albao, Police Brigadier General Ramil Montilla, and Police Major Florencio Tayo III of Task Force Davao (TFD-Davao).

As of writing, Quiboloy’s whereabouts have not yet been confirmed.

Despite the charges he is facing for violating the Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment, Quiboloy still maintains his innocence and refutes the accusations thrown at him.

“Mga kaibigan, mga kababayan, ako ay hindi nagtatago sa kasong ito dahil ako ay may kasalanan, hindi. Ako ay umiwas dahil pino-protektahan ko ang aking sarili. Bakit ko pino-protektahan ang aking sarili? Sapagkat ang lahat ng nangyayaring ito, sa kasong ito na napaka-simple lamang na kaso lang ito, simple case lang ito na apat na taon nang nakabinbin sa DOJ tapos ngayon binuhay na naman nila,” Quiboloy said in a 33-minute audio recording posted by SMNI on YouTube on April 6.

(Friends, fellow countrymen, I am not hiding because I am guilty, no. I am just staying away because I am protecting myself. Why would I protect myself? Because all of this is happening, this case is just very simple. This is just a simple case that has been pending at the DOJ for four years and now they have brought it up again). DEF



