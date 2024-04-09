Quiboloy’s co-accused under temporary liberty after posting bail

THREE days after Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s five co-accused posted bail, Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) said that they are now in temporary liberty and are free to do their personal businesses without being monitored by the intelligence units.

However, they are highly encouraged to appear or be present in court for hearings for their fundamental rights.

The pastor’s co-accused, who are also his personal assistants, are identified as Tamayong Barangay Captain Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes who were arrested on April 3, and Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada who were reported to have voluntarily surrendered on April 4.

They are charged for violating Section 10(a), or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act” with bail fixed at P80,000.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala man sa ginaingon nga dili na gina-monitor, pero naka-bail na man gud sila. So free na sila karon kung unsa man ilahang buhaton. As long as gasipot sila sa korte once ipatawag sila (As of now, it's not that they're not being monitored anymore, but they've already posted bail. So they're free to do whatever they want as long as they will show up in court once they're summoned),” PRO-Davao spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey said in a phone interview on Monday, April 8.

The Senate’s Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (Osaa) arrived in Davao City on April 8 to personally hand out the upper chamber’s arrest order against Quiboloy to PRO-Davao.

However, plans and movement have yet to be disclosed as comprehensive meetings between the Osaa and regional police agencies are in the process.

"Naa na sila sa Davao pero di sa namo mahatag ang mga impormasyon kay mag meeting pa mi, pero siguro if naa na, mag-submit dayon mi (They are already in Davao, but we cannot provide the information yet because we have yet to conduct a meeting. But maybe, once the information is available, we will submit the [report] immediately),” Dela Rey added.

As of press writing, Quiboloy’s whereabouts have yet to be determined as he was not seen at the Prayer Mountain in Tamayong, Calinan District; KJOC church in Buhangin District; and at his personal property in the Island Garden City of Samal. DEF



