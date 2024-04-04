Quiboloy now considered ‘fugitive from justice’ by authorities

PASTOR Apollo C. Quiboloy, the founder and leader of one of the largest nontrinitarian restorationist churches in the world, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), is now considered a “fugitive from justice” for escaping his warrant of arrest on sexual and human trafficking cases.

“Hindi man natin sya naaresto ngayon (We may not have arrested him today), he will still be considered as a fugitive from justice based on the warrant of arrest issued by the court,” National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Region (NBI-Semro) Regional Director Attorney lawyer Archie Albao told One News on April 3, 2024.

Quiboloy, alongside his five other co-accused, was served with a warrant of arrest on April 3, 10 days after the Davao Regional Trial Court (Davao-RTC) Branch 12 court issued the two-page order.

On a separate note, the Senate's Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) confirmed their official visit to the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) in the coming days within April to officially serve the warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.

The information was disclosed by PRO-Davao spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey through a phone interview on Thursday morning, April 4.

“Nakig-coordinate na ang Senate's Office of Sergeant-at-Arms nga anytime in the few days, [although] walay exact date nga muadto sila diria sa Davao para i-serve ang warrant of arrest issued by the Senate (The Senate's Office of Sergeant-at-Arms has coordinated that anytime in the few days, [although] there is no exact date when they will be arriving to Davao to serve the warrant of arrest issued by the Senate),” the official said.

Following the implementation of the legal action, Dela Rey also revealed that their agency has created a Tracker Team to locate the whereabouts of the religious leader who has been hiding for months already.

This means that a manhunt operation by the police authorities will be conducted against the “fugitive from justice” tagged by the NBI and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Activated na pero di ko pwede sabihin ang number” (It has been activated but I cannot disclose the number), Dela Rey added.

Currently, security measures, particularly at the Davao International Airport and Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI), Quiboloy’s founded academic institution, remain in a usual and orderly security manner.

However, the police remain vigilant as the possibility of Quiboloy being still here in the Philippines is high.

Currently, all five members and trusted personal assistants of the wanted preacher who were also involved in sexual abuse and maltreatment cases have posted their respective bail following their arrests on April 3 and 4.

They were Jackielyn Roy and Sylvia Cemanes, Ingrid, Cresente, Tamayong Barangay Captain Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. DEF

