5 Quiboloy’s co-accused post bail

ALL five members and trusted personal assistants of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy have already posted bail in connection to their human trafficking cases that also involved the pastor, following their separate arrests on April 3 and 4, this year.

This means that the suspects who are subject to cases for violating Section 10(a), or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act” will be temporarily released from custody after posting of bail is completely processed despite the ongoing legal proceedings.

Bail for each individual is fixed at P80,000.

The three members involved, Tamayong Barangay Captain Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes were first arrested on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, but immediately released by the intelligence unit after posting bail on April 3.

On the other hand, Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada were reported to have voluntarily submitted themselves after the agency went to Jose Maria College on Thursday morning, April 4.

“Niadto ta mismo sa JMC kay didto man ni sila nag-trabaho. So far, cooperative man pud sila and walay kagubot nga nahitabo (We went to JMC because that's where they work. So far, they were cooperative and no protests occurred),” NBI-Semro Regional Director lawyer Archie Albao told SunStar Davao in a phone interview.

As of press writing, the NBI-Semro has yet to locate the whereabouts of the wanted preacher as they were not able to find him at the Prayer Mountain in Tamayong, Calinan District, nor the KJOC church in Buhangin District. They also did not find him at his personal property in the Island Garden City of Samal.

However, Albao believed that Quiboloy is still in the country since his case was submitted and debated in the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality led by Senator Risa Honteviros.

“Wala pa mi kabalo kung asa siya na lugar or region diri sa [Pilipinas] pero I believe, naa ra sya diria, nagatago (We still don't know where he is in the Philippines, but I believe he is just here hiding somewhere),” the official added.

The implementation of the warrant of arrest was supposed to be executed by the Davao Regional Trial Court (Davao-RTC) Branch 12 last March 14 but was postponed following the camp’s information that the motion for reconsideration was already filed at the Department of Justice (DOJ). DEF



Related stories: