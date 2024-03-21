PRO-Davao awaiting order from Senate’s sgt-at-arms to arrest Pastor Quiboloy

THE Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) has confirmed that they have not deployed law enforcers to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a long-time religious fugitive in the country as they are awaiting a direct signal from the Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (Osaa) in the Senate.

Quiboloy, the founder of one of the largest nontrinitarian restorationist churches in the world, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), was ordered arrested and detained at the Senate's security frontline on March 19, 2024.

This followed his continued refusal to face public hearings with legislators, particularly the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality led by Senator Risa Hontiveros.

In a phone interview, on Thursday morning, March 21, PRO-Davao Region spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey told SunStar Davao that despite such legal proceedings, collaboration between their agency and Osaa will still be pursued for fairness and transparency.

“Nagahulat pa mi sa communication from the [Office of] Sergeant-at-Arms kay up to now wala pa sya para mag-assist sa warrant of arrest. Sa karon, wala pay movement (We are still waiting for communication from the [Office] of Sergeant-at-Arms because up to now, they have not been available to assist with the warrant of arrest. There has been no movement so far),” the official said.

Dela Rey clarified that security measures, particularly at Davao International Airport and Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI), Quiboloy’s owned academic institution, remain unchanged. Deployment will be activated once the warrant of arrest is served against the religious leader.

“Normal police activities lang ang amoang ginabuhat, wala nay lain or nag-posting ba og laing mga police [pero] ginatan-aw pud namo basin naay violent reaction ang iyahang mga supporters, andam pud mi sa any eventualities (We are only conducting normal police activities, and there have been no additional postings of police. However, we are keeping an eye out for any potential violent reactions from his supporters, and we are prepared for any eventualities),” Dela Rey added.

On Monday, March 18, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a qualified human trafficking case before a Pasig City court against Quiboloy. This means that no bail was recommended for his release.

DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV clarified that all cases filed in Davao City against Quiboloy will be transferred to Manila court systems to avoid intimidation in his jurisdiction. DEF

Related stories: