PRRD denies claims he is hiding Quiboloy

In an interview with the Davao Media on the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2024, he humorously challenged the media to accompany him to their house after the press conference and search for Pastor Quiboloy there.

“Let me educate all of you. Ang Tamayong, malaki yan. Sa loob maraming bahay, I’m sure sa isang bahay nandyan siya (Quiboloy). Every bahay should be a different search (Let me educate all of you. Tamayong, it's a big place. Inside, there are many houses, I’m sure he (Quiboloy) is in one of them. Every house should be subjected to a separate search [warrant]),” he said.

He added that he should not be involved in Quiboloy’s issue as only the sect leader is wanted and not him.

"Pastor, ikaw naman ang wanted, wag mo naman akong damayin dito (Pastor, you are the one who is wanted. Don't involve me in this),” FPRRD said in jest.

According to Duterte, Quiboloy is still in Davao, specifically in Tamayong as he does not know of any place where Quiboloy would go.

He further asserted that there have been no deliberations regarding Quiboloy’s personal matters, and he refrained from advising the pastor to surrender.

On the same day, another arrest order was issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) against Pastor Quiboloy and his co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes for human trafficking.

This marks the second legal action taken against Quiboloy, following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Davao City RTC last week, targeting him and five subordinates for child and sexual abuse allegations.

Quiboloy's legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, also confirmed on Thursday that the sect leader remained within the Philippine jurisdiction.

Despite calls for his surrender, the pastor has chosen to disregard and has instead stipulated certain terms for his surrender. DEF with reports from Elle Mari Dela Cuesta, DNSC Intern

