OCD warns of landslide, flood risks due to easterlies

THE Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) has issued another warning to residents living near mountains and rivers regarding potential dangers associated with the easterly weather system.

During a radio interview on Wednesday afternoon, January 3, 2024, Franz Irag, operations officer of OCD-Davao, emphasized that the continuous rains brought by the easterlies could lead to flash floods and landslides in the Davao Region.

“Padayon lang ang amoang pahimangno sa atong mga kaigsoonan labi na tung nagpuyo sa mga bahaon ug mga bakilid nga lugar nga ilado nga landslide prone area natu diri sa Region 11 (We would like to reiterate our advisory to all residents, especially those living in flood-prone areas and near slopes known to be landslide-prone areas here in Region 11),” Irag said.

He also said that in addition to the landslide incident in Maragusan, Davao de Oro, on January 2, a landslide was monitored in Mati City along the national road.

Fortunately, no families were affected, and clearing operations have already been conducted.

In response to the situation, the office is closely monitoring and coordinating with Barangay or the Local Government Unit-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (LGU-DRRM) for notifications. Immediate preemptive evacuation will be carried out if necessary.

He said, “Magbantay kanunay sa palibot labiu na kung adunay sagunson na pag-ulan nga masinati sa matag-tagsa nga komunidad ug makipag-alayun permi sa local nga DRRM labi na barangay level kay arun 24/7 ang pahibalo sa ilaha nga abiso (Always be vigilant, especially if your community is experiencing continuous rain, and coordinate with the local DRRM, particularly at the barangay level. You will be notified 24/7).”

Meanwhile, the office is closely monitoring the municipalities of Manay and Caraga, Davao Oriental, which were heavily affected by Tropical Cyclone Kabayan.

As of January 3, there were no evacuees remaining in evacuation centers.

Although evacuees are no longer present, the OCD-Davao continues to assist the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao).

Approximately 4,000 packs of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) will be released to residents of the Municipality of Caraga. RGP



