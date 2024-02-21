P1.194-B agri loss in Davao Region

THE Department of Agriculture - Davao Region (DA-Davao) reported a total agricultural production loss of P1.194 billion due to the combined impact of a low-pressure area (LPA) and shearline affecting Mindanao, particularly Davao Region.

The data, sourced from local government units (LGUs), highlights substantial damage to high-value crops, rice production, and banana plantations in Davao del Norte.

The figure excludes live and poultry production in Davao de Oro, still under validation.

“Hindi pa considered dito ang report ng Davao de Oro (Davao de Oro's report is not yet included in this assessment),” Joedel Lileza, DA-Davao focal person of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM), said during Tuesday’s Agribiz Lifestyle Forum on January 23, 2024 at SM Lanang, Davao City.

Despite the ongoing El Niño season, the agency is actively assessing areas susceptible to dry spells and drought.

He assured that, except for some areas affected in December 2023, there are no significant concerns this quarter.

The recent Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) identified Davao del Norte as the most affected, with a production loss of P921 million, followed by Davao de Oro at P186 million, Davao Oriental at P80 million, and Davao City at P6 million. DEF



