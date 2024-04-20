Panabo City mayor faces multiple raps

According to a Facebook post by the Panabo City Information Office (CIO) on April 18, 2024, these cases were filed against Mayor Relampagos by Vice Mayor Gregorio U. Dujali III and City Councilor Atty. Devona H. Jumamil and elevated them to the OP.

As per OP-IAD-23-J-012, the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Panabo City, represented by Dujali and Jumamil, lodged complaints against Relampagos on various grounds, including abuse of authority, dereliction of duty, misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of public service, and conduct unbecoming of a public official.

According to the Panabo CIO's post, Relampagos received the complaints on April 1, 2024, and expressed readiness to face this challenge as a public servant.

“Luyo niini, gihangyo ni Mayor Relampagos ngadto sa mga taga-Panabo nga magpabilin ang ilahang pagsalig sa administrasyon ug kanunayong mag-ampo sa Diyos (In light of this, Mayor Relampagos urged the people of Panabo to maintain trust in the administration and to consistently pray to God),” Panabo CIO wrote in the statement.

His legal counsel is prepared to address all the allegations against him.

On October 10, 2023, members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod issued SP Resolution No. 701, granting Vice Mayor Dujali III blanket authority to take legal action against transactions and implementation of programs, projects, and activities by Relampagos.

It can be recalled that Davao del Norte Governor Edwin "Kuya Gov" Jubahib was suspended for 60 days beginning April 11, 2024, as a preventive measure following an order from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). This stemmed from OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L100, filed by Second District Board Member Orly Amit, alleging "grave abuse of authority and oppression" by Jubahib.

According to an insider who refused to be named, there are “demolition jobs” ongoing in Davao del Norte and Jubahib was the first, followed by Relampagos. Two more mayors are anticipating political actions against them. The insider shared that Relampagos was targeted due to support from members of their Sangguniang Panlungsod for Special Assistant to President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. RGP

