DavNor BM Amit claims it all started when he questioned Gov. Jubahib’s confidential funds

In an ambush interview during the launching of the book "Be a New Filipino" by Chito R. Gavino III on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Obrero, Amit revealed that prior to his preventive suspension, Gov. Jubahib already verbally threatened him of taking his vehicles if he questions the governor's proposed budget, especially the confidential funds.

"Actually verbally nag-threat gyud siya... Ako man gud ang chairman sa committee on finance, naa siyay proposal nga confidential funds, naa man guy requirement ang DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Goverment), joint circular memorandum ni sa DILG and COA (Commission on Audit) nga kung mangayo ka og confidential funds, mupresentar ka og POPS plan (public order and public safety plan), before you ask for confidental fund (Actually, verbally he threatened... I am the chairperson of the committee on finance. Gov. Jubahib proposed confidential funds. However, there is a requirement from the DILG, it is a joint circular memorandum of the DILG and COA, that if you request confidential funds, you have to present your POPS plan before you ask for a confidential fund)," Amit narrated.

Amit said the governor failed to present a POPS plan until the deliberation period. He said the POPS plan is like when constructing a building, a plan is needed so that you know what and how many materials you would need in order for you to finish your building.

The board member also revealed that the confidential funds Jubahib proposed was P105 million.

"Siguro mao nay naandan niya nga confidential funds ug siguro nasuko siya ato kay gipangitaan man gud nako siyag dokumento gud mao tong nag threat siya nga kung kuwestiyonon iyang budget iyaha kong tanggalag sakyanan ug tawo (Maybe he was accustomed to that amount for his confidential funds and maybe he was mad when I asked for a document (POPS plan), that is why he threatned that if I question his budget he will take my vehicle and my staff)," Amit said.

Amit revealed that his staff were not able to get a gratuity bonus last year because Jubahib terminated them.

"October gitanggal niya, tanang job order employees makadawat untag bonus kung makaabot silag December, pero gitanggal niya sa October (October he terminated their contracts, all job order employees should have received a bonus if they continue working until December, but he terminated their contracts in October)," he said.

Meanwhile, Amit revealed that what they had done was not power-tripping.

He narrated that among the board members, he is one of those who only have one vehicle.

"Power tripping. Tan-awa, sa kadagha'g board members nga tag duha ang sakyanan, ako gyud ang gikuhaan nga usa ra kabook akong sakyanan, kinsa may nag-power tripping ani ron? (Look, with the many board members who have two vehicles, why would he take mine when all I have was one vehicle, who is power-tripping here?), Amit said. CEA

Related stories: