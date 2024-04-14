DavNor Gov. Jubahib won’t heed OP’s suspension order

SUSPENDED Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib remains firm in his decision not to step down and heed the suspension order issued by the Office of the President (OP).
In a television interview, Jubahib emphasized that he was not given the opportunity to explain his side.
"Hindi po ako bababa sa pwesto. Hindi ako satisfied sa order na binaba ng Office of the President," the governor said.
He added, "Hindi man lang nila ako binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagsalita sa aking side."
In a video message uploaded on One DavNor Network, the governor explained on Friday, April 12 why he declined to accept the suspension order served by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday, April 11.
Jubahib emphasized that the suspension is only applicable if the evidence is strong against him.
"Para kanako, ang maong preventive suspension order supak sa balaod tungod kay ang preventive suspension mahimo lang na ipahamtang kung kusog ang ebidensya batok nako," he said.
This comes after Second District Board Member Orly Amit filed a case against him for taking the former’s government-issued car.
The order is based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100 filed by Amit, alleging Jubahib of committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."
Jubahib explained that Amit's car was borrowed by the Provincial Engineer's Office for public use.
He emphasized that the government-issued car is under the Provincial Governor's Office, which was only lent to the board member.
The governor said Amit was notified through a formal letter, which the latter acknowledged.
Jubahib also called the suspension order "power-tripping."
"Padayon gihapon ko mubarog sa kamatuoran ug hustisya," he said.
Vice Governor De Carlo "Oyo" Uy, in a press conference, said he will be holding his office as acting governor at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in the meantime even as tensions are still ongoing at the provincial capitol.
He said he requested this to the DILG so as not to further escalate tensions.
"That would be quite challenging given na nakita ninyo ang nangyari," the vice governor said.
Jubahib's supporters trooped to the capitol following the issuance of the suspension order, which hindered DILG personnel from serving it to the governor.
Uy also said that he does not want the government services to be hampered considering that the capitol is also a one-stop-shop of other government agencies. RGL
