DavNor Gov. Jubahib won’t heed OP’s suspension order

In a video message uploaded on One DavNor Network, the governor explained on Friday, April 12 why he declined to accept the suspension order served by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday, April 11.

Jubahib emphasized that the suspension is only applicable if the evidence is strong against him.

"Para kanako, ang maong preventive suspension order supak sa balaod tungod kay ang preventive suspension mahimo lang na ipahamtang kung kusog ang ebidensya batok nako," he said.

This comes after Second District Board Member Orly Amit filed a case against him for taking the former’s government-issued car.

The order is based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100 filed by Amit, alleging Jubahib of committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."

Jubahib explained that Amit's car was borrowed by the Provincial Engineer's Office for public use.

He emphasized that the government-issued car is under the Provincial Governor's Office, which was only lent to the board member.

The governor said Amit was notified through a formal letter, which the latter acknowledged.

Jubahib also called the suspension order "power-tripping."

"Padayon gihapon ko mubarog sa kamatuoran ug hustisya," he said.