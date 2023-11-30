Panabo’s FM Arca eyes IM norm in Sabah, Malaysia

MANILA — After an impressive showing in Montesilvano, Italy, Fide Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca of the Philippines, prepares to hit his second International master (IM) norm by pushing his next move in the Eastern Asia Juniors and Girls Chess Championships in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia from Dec.1 to 9.

Arca, who hails from Panabo City in Davao del Norte, is fresh from winning first place and the gold medal in the Open Blitz event of the Fide World Youth Chess Championship in Montesilvano, Italy held last November 12 to 24.

The Dasmariñas-based Arca finished with 8.5 points and finished ahead of Armenian FM Benik Agasarov, who had eight points, and countryman Fide Master Mark Jay Bacojo, who took third with 7.5 points.

"I am happy with my latest achievement. I will work even harder to get the International Master (IM) title. I will not waste the support given by my family and my sponsors who trust in my ability," the Dasmariñas Chess Academy player said in an interview on Tuesday.

In his bid for an IM title, Arca needs to get the required three IM norms from tournaments with rated players.

Arca earned his first International Master norm in the tough nine rounds 18th IGB Dato' Arthur Tan Malaysian Open Chess Championship 2023 in Cititel Midvalley, Midvalley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia held August 28 to September 3.

Joining Arca are International Master Daniel Quizon and International Master Michael Concio Jr.

Arca, Quizon, and Concio are part of the star-studded Dasmariñas Chess Academy under Mayor Jenny Barzaga and Congressman Elpidio "Pidi" Barzaga Jr. and national coach FIDE Master Roel Abelgas.

Backed up by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines headed by its Chairman/President Rep. Prospero "Butch" Arreza Pichay Jr., Philippine Olympic Committee President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, the PH age group chess team participated in the Fide World Youth Chess Championship in Montesilvano, Italy from November 12 to 24, 2023.

Arca topped the Open Blitz event for gold while Fide Master Mark Jay Bacojo ended up overall third for bronze.

Bacojo also got his second of three International Master norms in the Standard event. MARLON BERNARDINO

