PBBM, Sara approval ratings drop

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s and Vice-President Sara Duterte’s performance ratings decreased in March 2024, based on the survey results released by two various polling firms.

In the Pulse Asia Research Inc. survey released on April 2, Marcos’ performance ratings decreased from 68 percent in December 2023 to 55 percent in March 2024, while Duterte’s performance ratings decreased from 74 percent in December 2023 to 67 percent in March 2024.

The president got the highest approval rating in Luzon with 66 percent, while the lowest was in Mindanao with 40 percent. Disapproval ratings in Mindanao are high at 32 percent, while both the National Capital Region (NCR) and Visayas had the lowest at 23 percent.

The vice president, meanwhile, got the highest approval ratings in Mindanao with 92 percent, while she got the lowest approval in NCR with 47 percent.

On the other hand, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri’s performance rating rose from 49 percent in December 2023 to 52 percent in March 2024, while House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s rating decreased from 39 percent in December 2023 to 31 percent in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the trust ratings of Marcos Jr. and Duterte dropped, with Marcos’ trust rating decreasing from 73 percent in December 2023 to 57 percent in March 2024, and Duterte’s from 78 percent in December 2023 to 71 percent in March 2024.

Zubiri’s trust rating increased from 51 percent in December 2023 to 53 percent in March 2024, while Romualdez’s decreased from 40 percent in December 2023 to 31 percent in March 2024.

The polling firm conducted the survey from March 6 to 10, which aimed to measure the performance and trustworthiness of government officials and the performance ratings of the Marcos administration.

"Trust is the prevailing sentiment toward three of the country's leading government officials; public opinion regarding the trustworthiness of these officials changes significantly during the period December 2023 to March 2024," Pulse Asia said.

In the survey, the majority of the respondents said inflation remains the top urgent national concern of Filipinos.

Meanwhile, in the Pahayag 2024 First Quarter survey, both Marcos and Duterte also experienced a significant decline in approval and trust ratings.

Marcos and Duterte's ratings have plummeted to their lowest levels since the third quarter of 2022 from 58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 44 percent in the first quarter of 2024 and from 59 percent to 53 percent, respectively.

Recent trust ratings reveal significant shifts in public perception towards key figures.

Marcos’ trust rating reached its all-time lowest rating since the third quarter of 2022, at 33 percent, with the highest distrust observed in the Visayas and Mindanao regions at 34 percent.

Duterte's trust rating also dropped from 53 percent to 46 percent, with the NCR and South Luzon (SL) exhibiting the highest levels of distrust at 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively. RGL



