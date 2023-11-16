Police release composite sketch of Saquian killers

THE Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office (DNPPO) through the Special Investigation Task Group-Saquian (SITG-Saquian) has released the computerized facial and composite sketch of the suspects behind the shooting death of the newly-elected Barangay Captain in Abdul Dadia, Panabo City on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Based on the report presented by PCol Alexander Serrano, Provincial Police Director, the two suspects, who have the same age range, were still unidentified. The first suspect has a fair complexion while the other suspect has a dark complexion.

In a phone interview with Police Major Anjanette Tirador, public information officer and spokesperson of DNPPO, she said they have yet to update the whole profile once their agency identifies the suspects and the case has been submitted or filed to the court.

“Sa pagkakaron, composite sketch sa ang atoang mapakita kay wala pa nato na-identify gyud ang maong mga suspects. Kini na mga description gikan usab sa gi-describe sa atoang witness diin bawal nato i-divulge ang identity sa atoang witness for protection (Currently, what we can show is a composite sketch because we have not identified the suspects yet. These descriptions are also from what was described by our witness wherein we are not allowed to divulge the identity of our witness for protection),” Tirador said.

The official added that there will still be an SITG-Saquian meeting and media press conference to be conducted within this week or until the suspects are divulged.

Engineer Paul Abert Saquian who was shot dead last November 7 in his car will now be replaced by the barangay councilor who received the highest votes.

According to Alex Roldan, regional director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao Region (DILG-Davao, the Rule of Succession is based on the Republic Act (R.A) 7160, Section 44 under the Local Government Code of 1991.

RA 7160 establishes the system and defines powers of provincial, city, municipal, and barangay governments in the Philippines. It provides more of a responsive local government structure through a system of decentralization whereby Local Government Units (LGU) are delegated more powers, including the authority, responsibility, and resources. DEF

