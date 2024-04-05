PRO issues no cellphone policy to Davao cops

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has issued a "no cellphone policy” among its personnel when conducting operations and patrols.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey revealed that the measure is in line with the direction of the newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil.

PRO-Davao has already assured that they will continue to watch their personnel and once the policy is violated, the supervising officer will face charges and an administrative case will be filed right away.

Meanwhile, Dela Rey urged the people to take a video of police using their cellphones on duty to check if they are using the device to respond to an emergency or just for social media purposes.

To recall, Marbil said in a press conference on Tuesday, April 2, that instead of using their cellphones, policemen must focus on performing their duties to avoid any possible crimes and violence.

“This is my first and last warning, no cellphone during duties. We need patrol, pagka nahuli ka namin nag-cellphone, there will be no forgiveness. Very strict kami diyan. Gusto namin duty, duty, kapag patrol, patrol. Andito ‘yung mga commanders natin. I need beat patrols, gusto ko maramdaman ng tao ‘yung mga pulis natin sa baba” the official clarified.

(This is my first and last warning, no cell phones during duties. We need patrols, if we catch you using a cell phone, there will be no forgiveness. We are very strict about this. We want that when it’s time for duty, focus on your duty, when on patrol, focus on your patrol. Our commanders are here. I need beat patrols, I want people to feel the presence of our police officers on the ground.)

The PNP chief's statement only aims to keep the community safe from threats and citizens will feel the real police presence.

PRO-Davao is now looking for the community’s support to put the policy into effect. DEF



