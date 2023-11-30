Davao

Progressive groups: Youths are facing ‘educational crisis’

Several progressive group members staged a protest along Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue in Davao City to commemorate the 160th Bonifacio Day on Thursday morning, November 30.
PROGRESSIVE groups said the youth is facing an "educational crisis" that "threatens" their right to free and quality education, during the 160th commemoration of Andres Bonifacio's birth on Thursday, November 30.

Anakbayan Southern Mindanao spokesperson Beverly Gofredo said that the allocation for the proposed budget for the operation of state universities and colleges (SUCs) in 2024 is only P6.16 billion.

"Niresulta kini sa budget cuts sa 36 sa 117 ka SUCs, apil na diha ang University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP-Min) and the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) in Davao Region," Gofredo said.

Various groups staged a protest at the Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue in Davao City on Thursday morning.

Gofredo also said that the continuous attacks on academic freedom also pose a threat among youth, including the proposed implementation of the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

"Dugang sa pagyatak sa demokratikong katungod sa edukasyon ang naggrabe nga atake sa academic freedom nga makita sa pagratsada sa Mandatory ROTC ug pag-atake sa mga estudyante activist (An added crushing of the democratic rights of the education is the worsening attacks of the academic freedom through the pushing through of the Mandatory ROTC and the attack to the student activists)," she said.

'NO TO JEEPNEY PHASEOUT'. A member of Transmision-Piston calls for a continuation of jeepney operation during the Bonifacio Day rally at Freedom Park, along Roxas Ave., Poblacion District, Davao City, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Progressive groups held a rally to commemorate the 160th birth of Andres Bonifacio's birth to air their various concerns, among them the phaseout of jeepneys.
'NO TO JEEPNEY PHASEOUT'. A member of Transmision-Piston calls for a continuation of jeepney operation during the Bonifacio Day rally at Freedom Park, along Roxas Ave., Poblacion District, Davao City, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Progressive groups held a rally to commemorate the 160th birth of Andres Bonifacio's birth to air their various concerns, among them the phaseout of jeepneys.Ramcez Villegas/SunStar Photo

The groups also called for the government to stop the implementation of the Jeepney Modernization Program, which they believe would not only affect the public utility vehicle owners but also the riding public.

They are also calling for the end of violence and declaration of an unconditional ceasefire in Palestine. 

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO), meanwhile, said the rally was staged peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported. RGL

