Progressive groups: Youths are facing ‘educational crisis’

PROGRESSIVE groups said the youth is facing an "educational crisis" that "threatens" their right to free and quality education, during the 160th commemoration of Andres Bonifacio's birth on Thursday, November 30.

Anakbayan Southern Mindanao spokesperson Beverly Gofredo said that the allocation for the proposed budget for the operation of state universities and colleges (SUCs) in 2024 is only P6.16 billion.

"Niresulta kini sa budget cuts sa 36 sa 117 ka SUCs, apil na diha ang University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP-Min) and the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) in Davao Region," Gofredo said.