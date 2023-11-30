VM: Draw strength from ideals Bonifacio fought for

“Let the virtues that he has embodied courage, empathy, and resilience, enduring virtues, are as important now than ever in guiding us both in personal and professional lives,” Quitain said.

He said that the celebration serves as a call to rekindle the spirit of leadership and unity modeled after Bonifacio for the future.

Commodore Rejard V. Marfe of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-District Southeastern Mindanao, for his part, said that Bonifacio's bravery and contributions to shaping the Philippines' sovereignty should be commemorated, calling for action and reflection on our roles as modern defenders of the country.

“Ang selebrayson ng 160 kaarawan ni Andres Bonifacio ay hindi lamang paggunita itoy isang pagtatawag sa aksiyon, tinatawag tayong lahat para magmuni-muni sa papel bilang modernong tagapagtanggol ng ating bayan (The celebration of Andres Bonifacio’s 160th birthday is not just a commemoration; it is a call to action. We are all called to reflect on our roles as modern defenders of our country),” Marfe said.

He urged Filipinos to be vigilant in the face of challenges and uphold the highest pedestal of the welfare and security of the masses. The memory of Bonifacio, he noted, encourages leadership and understanding of the responsibility and importance of unity in challenging times.

Joining Quitain were Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director Colonel Alberto Lupaz, Task Force Davao commander Colonel Darren Comia, and Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo.

Also present were security forces from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Task Force-Davao (TF-Davao), Philippine Navy, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The observance of Bonifacio Day is mandated by Act No. 2946, enacted by the Philippine Congress on February 6, 1921, declaring November 30 of every year as the day of commemoration of the birth of Bonifacio. RGP

