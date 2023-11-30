Public warned anew vs buying raw lots

THE Davao City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) issued another stern warning to the public against the illegal buying of raw lots in the city.
CPDO Head Engr. Ivan Cortez said the purchase of raw lots can not only lead to significant financial loss to buyers, but can also lead to complex problems in the urban development of the city.
Raw lots are most often agricultural lands sold to buyers hoping to build a residential building in the area, only to find out that they are not allowed to do so due to zoning policies.
Cortez, during the I-Speak Media Forum on Thursday, said those looking to buy lots as property should check the policies and regulations of purchasing land implemented by the DHSUD.
“Kung mangita ta og luna nga kapuy-an, we should always check with the proper agencies nga naga-regulate na naa’y mga polisiya bahin sa paghatag og proteksyon sa atoang mga buyers og yuta or balay (If we are look for land to reside in, we should always check with the proper agencies regulating the policies that protect our lot or house buyers),” said Cortez, referring to the DHSUD.
Cortez also advised potential buyers hoping to acquire their own land to check the CPDO’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) of Davao City or the zoning ordinance for them to determine which areas in the city are identified as fit for human settlement, and which areas are not.
“Naa gyu’y mga areas sa Davao na dili gyud siya suited or recommended for housing development. And daghan kaayo’g mupalit og raw lots kay mas barato man gyud siya (There really are areas in Davao that are not suited or recommended for housing development. And there are many buyers of raw lots because they are offered at cheaper prices),” he said.
Cortez encouraged hopeful homebuyers to instead consider government housing projects to purchase their own home at a cheaper price.
DHSUD Atty IV Darryl Tape, meanwhile, advised buyers should ensure that a license to sell is provided by the seller before transacting. Tape said any transaction in the land acquisition process without a license to sell is deemed illegal.
All subdivision developers selling lots, Tape said, must register to the DHSUD and comply with the department’s requirements for acquiring license. Registration to the DHSUD, however, does not automatically give all developers the license to sell residential lots.
Tape said the selling and purchase of raw lots remains prevalent in the city due to the proliferation of the scheme in social media. Some online land sellers, he said, have also started to provide a fake license to sell to scam people of their money.
To combat the prevalence of the scam, the DHSUD is monitoring the online market for raw lots sellers and are implementing proactive measures to apprehend illegal transactions, he added.
As of October 2023, the DHSUD has identified 88 illegal subdivision developers in the city.
Cortez urged buyers to be more discerning before transacting with developers or land sellers.
“Ang akoang advise kay mag-check gyud ta sa City Planning, sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. Mag-check ta kung naa na sila’y development permit, naa sila’y license to sell— kung kani bang yuta na ilang ginabaligya pwede ba ni siya puy-an (My advice is that we should really check with the City Planning, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. We should check if the sellers have development permit, license to sell— if this lot that they are selling can be resided in),” he said.
For a full list of legitimate residential and non-residential projects with license to sell inside and outside Davao City, click here: . CIO
