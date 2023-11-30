Public warned anew vs buying raw lots

THE Davao City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) issued another stern warning to the public against the illegal buying of raw lots in the city.

CPDO Head Engr. Ivan Cortez said the purchase of raw lots can not only lead to significant financial loss to buyers, but can also lead to complex problems in the urban development of the city.

Raw lots are most often agricultural lands sold to buyers hoping to build a residential building in the area, only to find out that they are not allowed to do so due to zoning policies.

Cortez, during the I-Speak Media Forum on Thursday, said those looking to buy lots as property should check the policies and regulations of purchasing land implemented by the DHSUD.

“Kung mangita ta og luna nga kapuy-an, we should always check with the proper agencies nga naga-regulate na naa’y mga polisiya bahin sa paghatag og proteksyon sa atoang mga buyers og yuta or balay (If we are look for land to reside in, we should always check with the proper agencies regulating the policies that protect our lot or house buyers),” said Cortez, referring to the DHSUD.

