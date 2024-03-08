Red Cross denies false claims on Masara landslide shelters

The post, shared by De Oro Today on March 4, went viral, claiming that Governor Dorothy "Dotdot" Gonzaga led the improper plastering of the temporary shelters, resulting in their demolition based on Red Cross advice.

In response, PRC-Davao de Oro clarified that they rearranged the tents according to recommendations from various agencies to ensure proper accommodation for affected families from Barangay Masara.

The organization expressed dismay at the misleading post and emphasized its commitment to assisting in humanitarian services.

"The PRC, in accordance with its mandate, always extends assistance as a partner in the government's humanitarian services. The rearrangement of these tents was done based on the recommendations of all agencies and offices under the response cluster," PRC said.

The rearrangement reduced the number of eligible families from 110 to 89 in Barangay Masara, providing a more suitable living space.

The controversy arose after the Department of Education, Division of Davao de Oro (DepEd-Davao de Oro), suspended the 15-day use of school facilities as evacuation centers.

The Provincial Local Government Unit (PLGU), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office of Maco (MDRRMO-Maco), and other government agencies immediately cleared the area for tent installation at Immaculate Conception Quasi Parish in Barangay Elizalde, Maco, following DepEd Order No. 37, Series of 2022.

The Search and Retrieval Operation in the wiped-off village, Zone 1, Barangay Masara, ceased on February 22 due to the absence of body recoveries since February 18.

The tragedy, occurring on February 6, resulted in 93 bodies unearthed, over 30 individuals injured, and 14 unidentified bodies. DEF

