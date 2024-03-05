Rep. Tulfo calls on nat’l gov't to probe into Masara landslide

ACT-CIS Partylist representative Congressman Erwin Tulfo, earlier this week, reiterated his sentiments regarding the slow conduct of the investigation by the national government into the Masara landslide tragedy that claimed at least 98 individuals and injured 32.

In his speech, Tulfo said that the numerous deaths during the incident could have been avoided if the authorities had just efficiently implemented the "no-build zone" in that area.

“Bakit may mga tao pa rin doon at hinayaan silang manirahan sa lugar kahit na gumuguho ang lugar dito (Why are there still people living in that place even though the area is collapsing),” he asked, questioning the way of implementation of the 'no-build zone' in Masara.

Tulfo said he expected the abrupt investigation by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) or the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) into the incident, yet it did not happen.

Tulfo was also dismayed about the lack of investigation conducted by the House of Representatives committee on disaster resilience, headed by Dinagat Representative Allan Ecleo.

As an act of intervention to the slow conduct of the investigation, Tulfo passed House Resolution No. 15-86 in aid of legislation to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident of the Masara landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro.

The resolution aims to determine the causes of the disaster, whom to blame for the casualties, and ways of mitigation to prevent the loss of lives in tragic incidents in the future.

“Somebody's got to take responsibility over this tragic incident," Tulfo said in his speech.

To recall, during the 2nd regular session of the House of Representatives last February 13, 2024, Tulfo and other representatives for the ACT-CIS called out the government agencies and officials that must have taken the investigation initiatives on the Masara landslide.

The landslide that occurred in Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro has affected thousands of families, who since then relocated to different evacuation centers. DEF

