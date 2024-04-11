Road crashes decrease by 37%

THE number of road crashes that transpired from January to March 2024 has decreased by 37 percent, an official from the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) said.

Police Major Dexter Domingo, chief of DCPO-TEU, said during the AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel that from January to March 2023, their office recorded 1,525 road crash incidents, compared to the same period in 2024 with only 966 cases.

Domingo added that the number of vehicles involved has decreased by 30 percent. From January to March 2023, there were about 2,692 vehicles involved in road crash incidents, compared to 1,892 in the same period in 2024.

“So it is safe to say na effective yung program natin at bumaba talaga ang vehicles involved at yung road crash incidents ngayong buwan (So it is safe to say that our program is effective because the number of vehicles involved and road crash incidents have decreased for several months),” he said.

Of the 1,892 vehicles involved in road crashes, 38 percent are private vehicles, 17 percent are motorcycles, and 10 percent are trucks. Domingo stressed that the main cause of road crash incidents is human error at 95 percent, vehicle defect at four percent, and road defect at only one percent.

He said that most road incidents occur between 2 and 4 p.m., and this can be attributed to people going home from work or school.

“Based po dun sa laging na re-report sa amin and based po dun sa kalsada na yun madami po ang dumadaan ng ganyang oras. So the more na dumami ang dumadaan the probabality malaki rin (Based on the reports that we have received and based on that specific road many vehicles traverse during these time. So the more vehicles traversing the higher the probability [of road accidents]),” he said.

The top five roads where most accidents occur are Carlos P. Garcia Highway with 24 percent, McArthur Highway with 15 percent, Sasa with nine percent, Tibungco with nine percent, and Bunawan with eight percent.

Some of the measures that the DCPO-TEU enforces on the top five roads where incidents happen are their daily operations on the speed limit and road clearing, also coordinating with the station commanders in the area.



