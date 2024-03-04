Septuagenarian dragged, killed in motorcycle accident

DAYS after Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte warned reckless drivers, a senior citizen was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
In a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the 73-year-old woman died on the spot after she was hit by a motorcycle along Quirino Avenue, this city.
According to DCPO, the septuagenarian was identified as Encarnacion O. Bongcalon, a resident of Malvar St., this city.
The elderly was crossing the pedestrian lane at about 9:30 a.m. when she was hit by a motorcycle and dragged approximately 17 steps from the point of impact.
The motorcycle crashed onto the paved road injuring its passenger.
Central 911 medical responders declared the victim died on the spot upon checking her vital signs.
The cadaver was brought to a funeral parlor while the driver and the motorcycle were under the custody of the DCPO for proper disposition.
Mayor Baste to erring drivers: 'Gukdon tamo'
Duterte, during the opening of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw on Friday evening, March 1, reminded drivers to respect pedestrians on the road.
The mayor issued a warning against motorists who do not respect pedestrian lanes after some pedestrians were reportedly hit while crossing.
"Ako mu-warning ra ko daan. Ang mga tao kasagaran mga trabahante, mubaktas, mutabok na'g dalan, unya kusog inyong dagan, maligsan ninyo, mamatay na, kausa ra nang kinabuhi sa tawo (I warn you ahead of time. The pedestrians, who are mostly workers, cross streets and then you hit them because of your recklessness, they die. A person’s life is only one)," Duterte said.
He gave a stern warning to go after reckless drivers who hit pedestrians, adding he would give the victim’s family a lawyer to assist them in their complaints.
He stressed that he would ensure that these erring drivers be imprisoned.
"Gikapoy na ko sa inyong behavior pag-abot sa dalan (I am tired of your reckless behavior on the road)," Duterte said.
Meanwhile, DCPO-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) reported a 20 percent decrease in road accidents in January 2024 alone, compared to December 2023.
Based on the security agency’s latest findings released earlier this week, around 355 road crashes were recorded in January involving at least 682 vehicles.
Of this figure, 38 percent were private-owned vehicles, 18 percent were motorcycles, and 11 percent were heavy construction or wheeler trucks.
DCPO-TEU has also intensified its crackdown on reckless driving, particularly drifting, following a recent incident involving a businessman in a rented vehicle on Friday evening, February 16, 2024. RGL
