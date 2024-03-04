Septuagenarian dragged, killed in motorcycle accident

DAYS after Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte warned reckless drivers, a senior citizen was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

In a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the 73-year-old woman died on the spot after she was hit by a motorcycle along Quirino Avenue, this city.

According to DCPO, the septuagenarian was identified as Encarnacion O. Bongcalon, a resident of Malvar St., this city.

The elderly was crossing the pedestrian lane at about 9:30 a.m. when she was hit by a motorcycle and dragged approximately 17 steps from the point of impact.

The motorcycle crashed onto the paved road injuring its passenger.

Central 911 medical responders declared the victim died on the spot upon checking her vital signs.

The cadaver was brought to a funeral parlor while the driver and the motorcycle were under the custody of the DCPO for proper disposition.