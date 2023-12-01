Vehicles involved in accidents increase

THERE are about 8,000 vehicles involved in road accidents in Davao City from January to October 2023, an official from the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) said.

PMaj. Dexter Domingo, chief of the DCPO-TEU, said during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, November 30, at the City Mayor’s Office, that there are about 8,473 reported cases of vehicles involved in accidents in Davao City from January to October 2023.

Compared to 2022 where there were 7,187 vehicles involved, there is an increase of 18 percent this year.

An increase in the number of incidents is also observed from 4,248 in 2022 to 4,776 this year, or an increase of 11 percent.

Domingo added that the top three vehicles that are involved in vehicular accidents are private vehicles which is 28 percent of the total number; motorcycles with 13 percent, and trucks with 17 percent.

He expressed that the severity of the incident is what comes first damage to property, minor physical injury, serious physical injury, and homicide.

“Again, thank God yung homicide po natin is one percent lang– Dun sa 8,743, one percent lang nun (Again, thank God that our homicide cases are only one percent– Among 8,743, it is only one percent of the number),” Domingo said.

Most vehicular accidents caused are by human error, which is why the unit continuously reminds drivers to not drive when drunk; vehicle defects, which is why cars must be road worthy and have undergone emission tests; and lastly, road defects.

Also, the time in which a lot of incidents are happening where the DCPO-TEU is looking out for are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Domingo said that the DCPO-TEU has intensified their daily operations that despite their small number of personnel to survey all the roads in the city. RGP

