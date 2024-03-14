Road intersection closures for Parada

Abude said that signages for road closure will be placed in entry points from Jacinto St. and Mabini St. leading to Roxas Avenue so that no vehicle will be trapped along Roxas due to the parade route.

He also said that since Thursday last week, they started placing flyers on vehicles parked along the parade route.

"Since Thursday [last week] naghatag natag pahibalo sa mga windshield sa sasakyan nga dapat wala na'y parking sa March 16 (Since Thursday we already announced by placing flyers on the windshields of vehicles that they are not allowed to park in the area on March 16," he said.

No parking will be allowed in the parade route starting at 10 pm on March 16, 2024, until the end of the festivities on March 17, 2024.

Abude said that instead of 1.7 kilometers the parade will only have a length of 1.5 kilometers because Corner Bonifacio and Pelayo will not be part of the parade route and can be used by the motorists.

Abude said that during the Parada they assigned 269 personnel and 31 personnel for the Hugyaw sa Dabaw.

He said that during the parade, the Anti-Jaywalking Ordinance will be suspended.

Abude said Dabawenyos who do not wish to go downtown or witness the festivities may opt to stay at home with the expected heavy traffic. CIO

