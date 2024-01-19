Samal resort gets notice of violation over hawksbill turtle hatchlings

The resort violated Republic Act (RA) 9147, also known as the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act,” which prohibits the willful exploitation of wildlife resources and their habitats.

According to the law, collecting, hunting, or possessing wildlife or their by-products is strictly prohibited. Penalties for such activities include imprisonment for two to four years and fines ranging from P30,000 to P300,000 for offenses against critical species.

In response to the NOV, the resort's owner must release the turtle hatchlings within a day; otherwise, legal action may be pursued by the department.

On January 15, 2024, Isla Reta announced the discovery of turtle hatchlings on their shorelines, expressing their intention to care for and release them after six months.