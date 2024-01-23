Sara reveals she will run in next polls

“Kadungog ko nga ang akoang igsoon si Mayor Baste ug ang akoang maguwang si Congressman Pulong misulti sila nga dili sila mudagan…basin dili sila mudagan sa sunod election. So maong naa ko dinhi sa inyuha kay mangampanya ko sa inyuha kay mudagan ko sa sunod nga election (I heard that my brother Mayor Baste and my eldest brother Congressman Pulong that they might not run in the next election. That is why I am here today because I am running and campaigning for the next election),” Sara said.

The vice president, however, did not mention what position she would be running for.

The next elections will be the midterm senatorial elections in 2025 and it will be for senators, congressmen, and local officials. The presidential national elections will still be in 2028, and her term will end in that year.

Apart from her announcement of running for the next election, she emphasized the importance of the barangay development council particularly in times of calamity. She reminded the barangay officials that they should promote barangay disaster resilience in every household in their area of responsibility to prepare Dabawenyos from incidents such as flooding, fire, and earthquake.

She also stressed the need to inform the children about disaster awareness especially because they are the ones who are not aware of the risks of disasters.

Safety is also one of the things that she constantly reminds the people of whenever she visits areas in the Philippines.

She added that Dabawenyos should trust their security personnel and not the people who have bad intentions such as scammers and swindlers.

“Ang gusto sa kadaghanan malinawon nga pagpamuyo dinha sa ilang panimalay, buot pasabot makatrabaho sila, makanegosyo sila, makalakaw sila, maka-eskwela ilang mga anak, makalakaw ilang mga anak padulong sa ilang mga trabaho, dili sila mahadlok nga naay manghasi ug mahitabo nga dautan sa ilaha ug sa ilahang pamilya (What most people want is to live peacefully in their homes, which means they can work, they can do business, they can walk freely, their children can go to school, their children can walk to their jobs without being afraid that someone will harass them and something bad will happen to them and their families),” Duterte said.

She also highlighted the importance of education to the lives of the younger generation and that despite the difference in circumstances, once they finish their studies all will have equal opportunities in the world. RGP

