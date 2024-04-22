Saving PH Eagles is in Our Hands (1st of 2 parts)

Vandenbroeck battled over the loud metal clang of the eagles banging against the cage door to detail that the birds are feeding well, which is good news for their recovery. However, this may also indicate that the eagles have been in captivity for some time.

“It seems from their behaviour, we are thinking they could have been caught for awhile, because they are not as aggressive. They would be a lot more aggressive if they were freshly caught from the wild, that banging would be non-stop,” Vandenbroeck relayed.

The Philippine Hawk Eagle, which proudly perched upon a stick inside its protective cage, displayed slightly more compliant behaviour compared to its Eagle Owl cousin. It had no wounds and was in fair health overall.

“My suspicion is it’s been captive for quite a while, and then people have just been feeding it. Someone probably noticed it, reported them, and they were forced to turn it over. People catch the bird, they try to keep it, try to feed it and keep it for themselves. Often, the turnover happens when they don’t look after the bird properly and the bird starts getting sick, or people start noticing it and then report that,” Vandenbroeck narrated.

The Philippine Eagle is a trophy, it’s very unique. You don’t see those birds often. But there is no way you can keep it. These animals are wild. Even if you domesticate them, they still will always be wild, you will never be able to handle them properly.

The Hawk Eagle is young, in theory, you could train it to be docile, but the moment it reaches adulthood those instincts are going to kick in.

The aforementioned Philippine Eagle Owl came into Vandenbroeck’s custodianship without serious physical wounds, but most of the rescued eagles are not so fortunate.

“It is not clear (about the Eagle Owl) but most of the time when we rescue the birds from the wild, it's usually down to poaching and hunting. Almost half of the eagles that were caught in the wild had bullets in them. So I have extracted a lot of bullets,” he said

Bayani and his team hit the headlines last month when they nursed back to health a Philippine Eagle, which had been blinded in one eye by a gun modified with marbles for bullets.

“The Philippine Eagle had fractured bones and the lens of the eye had been popped. The displacement of the lens towards the inside would indicate that blunt force trauma hit the outside,” the animal doctor said.

The Philippine Eagle, the Philippine Hawk Eagle, and the Philippine Eagle Owl are all critically endangered species.

There are a number of reasons for the tragic demise of these beautiful birds, but a key contributing factor is habitat loss.