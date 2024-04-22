SP to probe into DIA conditions amid visitors’ concerns

A DAVAO City Councilor announced an upcoming investigation into the state of the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, also known as Davao International Airport (DIA).

Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado, who chairs the Committee on Rules, Privileges, Laws, and Ordinances, shared in a media interview on Friday morning, April 19, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that the 20th City Council will commence this probe during their next session on April 23.

Zozobrado mentioned plans to invite representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and other officials to participate in the session.

In a separate statement, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte called upon Caap to enhance the airport's facilities following reports from visitors about its current condition.