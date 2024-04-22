SP to probe into DIA conditions amid visitors’ concerns

A DAVAO City Councilor announced an upcoming investigation into the state of the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, also known as Davao International Airport (DIA).
Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado, who chairs the Committee on Rules, Privileges, Laws, and Ordinances, shared in a media interview on Friday morning, April 19, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that the 20th City Council will commence this probe during their next session on April 23.
Zozobrado mentioned plans to invite representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and other officials to participate in the session.
In a separate statement, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte called upon Caap to enhance the airport's facilities following reports from visitors about its current condition.
The Local Government Unit (LGU) has increased security personnel at DIA to ensure passenger and public safety.
Duterte underscored that while they have repeatedly raised concerns with CAAP, there has been no noticeable improvement. However, he acknowledged CAAP's transition of authority to DIA but stressed the need for continued service and maintenance.
“We are asking the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines 11 to act swiftly and improve the facilities and services in the Davao International Airport for the benefit of every traveling individual visiting the region,” he said in a statement.
Notably, several passengers have expressed concerns over the lack of pushcarts at the airport, prompting the LGU to swiftly address this issue by adding more carts for arriving passengers. RGP
