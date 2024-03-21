Stray cat critical after head struck by arrow

Davao Emergency Veterinary Hospital shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday, March 20, that the cat was brought to them with the arrow stuck on its head.

The injury required an urgent blood transfusion to stabilize the feline.

The attending veterinarians were able to remove the arrow that was lodged in the cat's skull.

However, the arrow had penetrated deeply and caused damage to the delicate tissues of the brain.

"As we speak, this resilient little kitten is fighting for his life. While the surgery was successful, he is not out of the woods just yet," the hospital said.

"He needs all the love, prayers, and positive energy we can muster," they added.

The hospital also urged the public to fight against animal cruelty, which is "never acceptable."

"But beyond our prayers, we must take a stand against the senseless cruelty that led to this innocent creature's suffering," they said.

The veterinary hospital also called on the government for stricter laws against animal cruelty and to educate others on the importance of empathy towards "all creatures, big and small."

Sunstar Davao reached out to Davao Emergency Veterinary Hospital for further information, but they have not yet responded as of writing.

The suspect responsible for the cat's injury has also not yet been identified.

Various animal abuse incidents have been reported in the past.

A golden retriever named "Killua" was found lifeless inside a sack in Bato, Camarines Sur, on March 17, 2024.

Anthony Solares admits to killing the golden retriever in Camarines Sur, according to reports. Solares said he hit Killua to protect an individual from a dog bite.

An animal pound in Dasmariñas, Cavite is being investigated for animal neglect after a video of cats eating the bodies of their fellow felines due to hunger surfaced online.

According to the animal welfare group Save Animals of Love and Light, three cats died inside the holding facility of Barangay San Jose.

Animal rescuer Yvette Mayo asked for help from other animal welfare groups or shelters to save the cats that were still alive.

The Dasmariñas City Veterinary Office has already visited the cat pound to determine whether there indeed was negligence.

According to Section 9 of Republic Act No. 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, “Any person who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment or neglect shall, upon conviction by final judgment, be punished by imprisonment and/ or fine.”

Senator Grace Poe has pushed for the passage of a measure seeking to bolster standards for animal welfare and protection.

In a privileged speech on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Poe raised the need to beef up the country’s laws on animal welfare, which will establish a respectful coexistence with animals by improving their living conditions. She also asserted the need for a "whole of community" approach to end animal cruelty and promote their welfare. RGL

