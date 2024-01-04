TFD, CSWDO aid families of Bankerohan incident victims

FOLLOWING a tragic incident at Bankerohan Public Market on Christmas Eve, claiming two lives, Task Force Davao (TFD) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) have assisted the victims’ families.

Their assistance includes a substantial P20,000 financial aid, along with food, grocery items, and packed meals provided by CSWDO and TFD.

The Davao City government also offered complimentary funeral vehicles to help ease the burden on the grieving families.

In a recent phone interview, Captain John Louie Dema-ala, Task Force Davao public information officer (PIO), confirmed their ongoing monitoring of the families. They are coordinating a meeting with CSWDO and the Davao City government to discuss potential scholarships for the children left behind by the victims.

“Magme-meeting pa pero actually, karon mag meet pa kami ng CSWDO kung kanus-a i-set ang meeting (We will be meeting with CSWDO today to schedule the meeting),” the PIO said.

It can be recalled that a mentally challenged individual, previously admitted at Southern Philippines Medical Center-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Medicine, commandeered a TFD military truck on the early morning of December 24, 2023. This led to injuries to three individuals and damage to other vehicles.

The TFD promptly took responsibility for the incident, as confirmed in their released statement.

“Na hand-over na ang atoang duty driver sa 10th ID sa Mawab (The duty driver was already handed over to 10ID in Mawab),” Dema-ala added.

Since then, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has implemented a drop-off point for vehicles during the New Year's rush, allowing only market-goers to enter the public market premises.

As of the latest update, the 44-year-old suspect, Crenenandy Cadiente, is currently detained in the San Pedro Police Station custodial facility, facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and property damages.

On January 4 of this year, the victims, Jamie Cole (63) and Rocel Haspe (34), both residents of Davao City, were laid to rest. DEF

