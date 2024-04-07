Toothache, Davraa athletes major health concern

THE Department of Education-Davao City Division (DepEd-Davao City) said that toothache is one of the severe medical conditions they identified among the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) 2024 athletes.

Reynante Solitario, DepEd Davao City Schools Division Superintendent, said during the Davraa press conference on Friday afternoon, April 5, 2024, at the DepEd Division Office on Quirino Avenue that with the support and collaboration of the local government unit of Davao City and DepEd-Davao, they guarantee immediate attention as they have provided a select force of dentists to respond to the athletes needs.

“Ang kaning sa ngipon no (About toothache concern) that is why we hired dentist. Mai-present siya sa dentists nato (The athletes will present their teeth condition to the dentists) simply because toothache is a major concern,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mikey Aportadera, officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), said that the conditions experienced by the athletes will help them gauge and prepare for the next sports event Davao City will host.

“Naa tay mga athletes nga wala kadula tungod sa ilang toothaches (We have athletes who were not able to play because of their toothaches), but this is the basis of the Department of Education to prevent it from happening in the future events sa (in) sporting events. Kay wala man sila sa ilang balay basin wala nakapang-toothbrush (Since they were not at home, they might not have brushed their teeth),” Aporadera said.

During the opening ceremonies on April 1, 2024, at the Davao City-University of the Philippines Mindanao Sports Complex at Mintal campus, Vice President and Department Education Secretary Sara Duterte challenged the delegates of Davraa 2024 to improve their overall ranking in the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City in July. Noel Ayala Otacan, DNSC Intern



