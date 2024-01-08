Troubled start: Spike in crimes, road accidents greets Davao City's 2024

DAVAO City faced a challenging start to the new year as a series of tragedies unfolded in quick succession.

Despite the city's familiarity with crimes, the alarming frequency, especially within the first week of the year, has raised concerns about the efficacy of the implemented security culture under the "Life is Here" campaign.

From January 1 to 6, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) recorded numerous incidents, primarily involving killings and reckless imprudence.

The occurrences included unsolved murder cases, vehicular accidents, and disturbing holiday violations.

Murder cases

A 22-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds near her house at Purok 4, Barangay Bayabas, Toril District, on January 4. Despite having a scheduled monthly check-up on the day of her discovery, the victim's family confirmed her good condition, raising questions about the circumstances of her death.

In a separate incident on January 4 at Purok 1, Barangay 2-A, two renters, Jessel Joy Casantao Indoy, 15, and Cora Oral Ansagit, 20, were fatally stabbed.

The suspect, Marcial Marzan Gonzales, 52, is in custody, admitting to the crime and citing drunkenness and provocation by the victims.

On January 5, a dead body was found at Luisdeña Compound, Barangay Lizada, Toril, with the victim's body charred in an open lot. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Another case involved the discovery of a weeks-old decomposed body of a woman floating near Capareda Compound, Coastal Road, Barangay 76-A Bucana, on January 6. The elderly woman had been missing since December 22, 2023.

Vehicular accidents

Reports of road traffic accidents and collisions involving semis-trucks and semi-tractor trucks have troubled Dabawenyos, resulting in at least one casualty in various incidents, such as those at Crossing Fausta, Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan, and Carlos P. Garcia Highway, Kilometer 11 in Sasa on January 6.

DCPO, along with the relevant traffic and road units, responded to over 10 road-related incidents in the first week of this year. These cases predominantly involve charges such as homicide, serious physical injury, and property damage.