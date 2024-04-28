VAW tracking system up and running, says IGDD

THE Davao City’s Integrated Gender Development Division (IGDD) bared that the VAW Tracking System [VTS], a digital database created to consolidate, record, and efficiently track cases of violence against women (VAW) in the city, is fully functional following its soft launching during the Women’s Month celebration in March.

IGDD Head, Lorna Mandin, said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday that they are actively coordinating with partner agencies, including the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and the Department of Education Davao City Division to consolidate reported cases of VAW in the city.

“Kasi ang katong soft launching nato, gitry ang system gamit ang atoang data sa IGDD, working naman siya so wala na mi problema, so nag-invite na ta, interfacing with other agencies para makita nato ang katong real-time nga update sa usa ka kaso [During our soft launching, we tested the system using the data from IGDD, since the system is working, we are now interfacing with partner agencies to track real-time updates on the cases],” she said.

The VTS is one of the projects of the city intended for the protection of women’s rights and welfare. The VTS will serve as a data management system where the status of VAW cases in the city can be monitored, and ensure that the clients receive the right services from agencies concerned. It will also help ensure that there are no duplicate reports or cases.

Mandin also said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO) that currently, they have started consolidating and encoding the cases from different partner agencies in the city.

The IGDD continues to encourage Dabawenyos to report cases of gender-based violence, abuse, discrimination, and harassment.

“The city, along with its different partners, continues to provide services, and interventions to victims and survivors of violence against women or gender-based violence cases. In case naa’y mga babae or naa sila’y mga kaila nga naka-experience og violence, they can report or call on us; they can reach us through Davao City Reports, mutawag sa atoang mga hotline even Kean Gabriel can be used; they can go to the nearest police stations, schools (if students are involved); they can go to the VAW desks in their barangay. Dili maulaw, dili mahadlok naa’y mga ahensya nga nagatabang sa ilaha [The city, along with its partner agencies, continues to provide services and interventions to victims and survivors of violence against women or gender-based violence cases. Dabawenyos may file reports of VAW through the Davao City Reports or the Kean Gabriel Hotline; they may also report cases to people with authority in schools (if students are involved); through the VAW desks in every barangay; or to the nearest police station],” Mandin said.

Dabawenyos may reach the IGDD through these numbers: 226-8011 or 241-1000 local 205 or 339. They may also contact the DCR through these numbers: 0917 131 2333 or 0919 072 2222; or email davaocityreports@davaocity.gov.ph; or reach out to the DCR Facebook Page: Davao City Reports. They may also send in their reports through the Kean Gabriel Hotline (0908 818 4444). CIO



