VP Sara condemns MSU Marawi attack

Remembers the tragic Roxas Night Market bombing on September 2, 2016
Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Lanao del sur province on December 3, 2023.
Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Lanao del sur province on December 3, 2023.AP Photo

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has strongly condemned the bombing attack that took place inside the Mindanao State University (MSU) Dimarapo gymnasium in Marawi City on Sunday morning, December 3, 2023.

According to the latest report from the Police Regional Office-Lanao del Sur (PRO-Lanao del Sur), a minimum of four individuals lost their lives, while at least 50 sustained injuries.

In a video statement, Duterte drew attention to the tragic Davao City bombing at the Roxas Night Market on September 2, 2016, where 15 individuals lost their lives, and 70 were reportedly injured.

“Noong 2016, ilang sibilyan din ang nasawi sa pagsabog ng bomba sa Roxas Night Market ng Davao City habang ako ay mayor. Alam natin ang takot at sakit na dala ng karumaldumal na gawaing ito (In 2016, several civilians were also killed in a bomb explosion at the Roxas Night Market in Davao City when I was still the mayor. We know the fear and pain that this vile act brings)," she said.

She added, “Huwag nating hayaan na magtagumpay ang kasamaan laban sa bayang nagkakaisa para sa kapayapaan” (Let us not allow evil to prevail against a united nation for peace)."

Currently, numerous leaders, including some of the highest Moro officials, have expressed their sentiments on the recent bombing, including President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Senator Bong Go, Barmm member of Parliament Amir Mawallil, and others.

As of press time, investigations are still ongoing, and the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators has yet to be determined. 

However, officials suggest that the attack may have been carried out by pro-Islamic State militants. DEF

