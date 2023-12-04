VP Sara condemns MSU Marawi attack

“Noong 2016, ilang sibilyan din ang nasawi sa pagsabog ng bomba sa Roxas Night Market ng Davao City habang ako ay mayor. Alam natin ang takot at sakit na dala ng karumaldumal na gawaing ito (In 2016, several civilians were also killed in a bomb explosion at the Roxas Night Market in Davao City when I was still the mayor. We know the fear and pain that this vile act brings)," she said.

She added, “Huwag nating hayaan na magtagumpay ang kasamaan laban sa bayang nagkakaisa para sa kapayapaan” (Let us not allow evil to prevail against a united nation for peace)."

Currently, numerous leaders, including some of the highest Moro officials, have expressed their sentiments on the recent bombing, including President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Senator Bong Go, Barmm member of Parliament Amir Mawallil, and others.

As of press time, investigations are still ongoing, and the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators has yet to be determined.

However, officials suggest that the attack may have been carried out by pro-Islamic State militants. DEF

