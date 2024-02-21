Davao

VP Sara says rescheduled school calendar based on stakeholders’ preference

Vice President Sara Duterte during a visit at the Sto. Niño Daycare Center in Brgy. San Antonio, Agdao District, Davao City on Wednesday morning, February 21.Ramcez Villegas/SunStar Photo

VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte announced the release of the Department Order outlining the rescheduled school activities, including the schedule for end-of-year rites, the last day of classes, Palarong Pambansa, learning camp, and the start of the 2024-2025 school year. 

Department of Education (DepEd) personnel will adhere to the schedule, while private schools have the option to follow DepEd or their own, provided they adhere to the rules.

“It was based on consultations, so sinimulan namin ang consultations namin sa pag revert sa calendar to June. Sinimulan namin sa National Capital Region and then bumaba kami sa iba’t-ibang regions na (It was driven by consultations. We initiated the process of reverting the calendar to June, beginning in the National Capital Region and subsequently extending our discussions to various regions),” she said in an interview with media, on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, 2024, in Brgy. San Antonio, Agdao District, Davao City.           

The consultations involved teachers, stakeholders, parents, and students, who cited tradition and preference as their main reasons.

She said, “Wala siyang ibang rason mainly because of tradition and preference nila (Their main reason is tradition and preference; there is no other explanation).” 

Jenielito Atillo, DepEd-Davao spokesperson, confirmed the return to the June opening, aligning with the Matatag Agenda by Duterte during the AFP-PNP press forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, February 21.

The academic year 2023-2024 will conclude on May 31, 2024, with recognition ceremonies from May 29 to 31, 2024, or June 1, 2024, following consultation.

Atillo said the decision resulted from extensive consultations, addressing clamor and lobbying efforts. 

The next school year, 2024-2025, will commence on July 29, 2024, and conclude on May 16, 2025, ensuring a minimum of 200 days and a maximum of 220 days of school. 

Despite the schedule change, the teaching process for learners will remain consistent. RGP


